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David S. Levine's avatar
David S. Levine
17m

All true. Proof can be found in the publication of the infamous “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” and the creation of the PLO. See the footnote in “This Liberation Movement’s Only Tactic is to Destroy.” (https://therealdavidlevine.substack.com/p/this-liberation-movements-only-tactic) where it states: Romanian KGB defector and secret police operator Gen. Ion Mihai Pacepa revealed decades ago, the Soviet Union under Yuri Andropov deliberately invented a Palestinian national identity in the 1960s as a weapon to destroy Israel, and to undermine America and the West.

And now, in the interest of humor, I copied this from X:

This is a Jewish joke!!! Please don't turn this post into a conspiracy theory 🤣 Thanks in advance.❤️👇🤣

1972. A KGB officer is walking in the park and sees an old Jewish man reading a book.

“What are you reading, old man?” the officer asks.

“I’m trying to learn Hebrew,” the old man explains.

“And why do you need Hebrew?” the KGB man is surprised. “It takes years to get a visa to Israel. And who knows if they’ll even allow it. By the time they sort out all the paperwork, you’ll already be dead.”

“I’m learning Hebrew so that when I die and go to heaven, I can speak with Abraham and Moses. In paradise everyone speaks Hebrew,” the old man replies.

“And what if after death you end up in hell?” the officer asks.

“Well… I already know Russian,” the Jew answers.

By the way, I speak Russian and, unfortunately, I don't speak Hebrew... and that scares me 🤣🤣🤣🤣

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
20m

Russia's anti-Zionism goes even further back, to the drafting and publication of the hoax "Protocols of the Elders of Zion." Interesting essay by this writer, first time I've seen his name on Future of Jewish.

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