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Dan's avatar
Dan
3hEdited

Good piece, Mr Kaplan. Just to say also, geography and the adjacency of Western Europe to the Middle East, puts us here within DIRECT range of Iranian firepower. THUS it is ABSOLUTELY true to say if Israel wins then Europe wins, and only if Israel wins.

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Gina's Journal's avatar
Gina's Journal
2h

Very good analysis. Us Americans tend to be very impatient and that's a problem.

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