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Craig Bruenell's avatar
Craig Bruenell
29m

I mostly agree, but you denigrate interfaith dialogue and education. It’s a mistake to solely rely on it, but they can plant doubts in people’s minds about the hate they’re hearing. They have the potential to slow down the spread of hate and to create allies.

You say lines must be drawn legally. There are orgs that are doing that by bringing lawsuits.

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Sam's avatar
Sam
40m

reprint of my comment in TFP-

My disgust grows daily — not just at antisemites, but at us Jews. I'm tired of reading about Jewish victims. One-sided attacks. No resistance. No one fighting back. Antisemites love a Jewish victim. A dead Jew is even better — just ask Europe. We've become the punching bag for every ignorant coward having a bad day, and somehow that's become our identity: history's eternal victim.

Look at Israelis. They live under constant, existential, life-threatening violence — and they are not victims. They are warriors. They train, they fight, they push back hard, and anyone foolish enough to test them will not go home bragging. They will go home humbled — if they go home at all. That is what strength looks like. Now look at us here and in the diaspora. What do we have? Twelve thousand Jewish organizations worldwide dedicated to fighting antisemitism — and antisemitism is rising. The ADL writes letters. The AJC hosts cocktail parties. Federations commission surveys. Our leadership fundraises, files reports, and in the US quietly supports a political party that increasingly takes us for granted without a word of pushback. These organizations exist to protect us. What are they actually doing? When 100 antisemitic agitators showed up at that synagogue this week in Mamdani's NYC, did the ADL put out a call — every Jew, show up, stand together, show them who we are? No. Nothing. No call to action. No show of solidarity or strength. It never even occurred to them.

We are not to blame for the violence against us. That must be said clearly. The hate belongs entirely to those who commit it, enable it, and look the other way. But we are responsible for our response to it — and right now, that response is failing us. We are weak in defending ourselves individually. We are weak in defending ourselves as a community. And we have leadership that is weaker still. That has to change. Words, surveys, and fundraising dinners are not a defense! Strength is a defense! Unity is a defense! Showing up — visibly, loudly, and together — is is a defense! We've been history's victims long enough. It's time to decide we're done. We are not helpless. We are not weak by nature. We have been led to believe we are — by timid organizations more concerned with their donor lists than our safety, by a culture that confused silence with dignity, and by the false comfort of believing that if we just explained ourselves well enough, hate would eventually listen to reason. It won't. It never has. So stop explaining. Start fighting. With your voice — speak loudly, speak first, speak without apology. With your presence — show up in numbers that cannot be dismissed. With your fists — train, prepare, protect yourself and protect each other. With your guts — do the hard thing, the uncomfortable thing, the thing the ADL would send a cautious memo about. And with your bravery — the deep, earned, ancestral bravery of a people who have survived everything and are still here. We are still here. Now act like it

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