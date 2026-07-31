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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
3h

Excellent article.

At some point, we need to stop allowing people the luxury of playing semantic games. Zionism simply means that the Jewish people have the right to a homeland and national self-determination. Anti-Zionism means opposing that. It's really that straightforward.

Instead of endlessly debating labels, we should ask one simple question: Do you believe the Jewish people have the same right to a homeland and national self-determination as every other people? If the answer is no, then you know exactly the kind of person you're dealing with—someone who is anti-Israel and antisemitic. It's as simple as that.

In addition, we spend far too much time qualifying the discussion by saying, "Of course you can criticize Israel or its government." In a democracy, that goes without saying. The real issue is never criticism of Israeli politics. It's whether Jews alone should be denied the right that so many other peoples are granted without question.

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ECB's avatar
ECB
3h

The bottom line is fairly straightforward. An anti-Zionist believes that one Jewish state is one too many. They would rather send the Jewish people, worldwide by the way, back to 1939. Better In their eyes for Jews to be stateless, defenseless and at the mercy of the first tyrant to come down the pike. But don’t call them antisemites. Heaven forbid…

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