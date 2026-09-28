Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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James Golden's avatar
James Golden
5h

I am a moderately to less than moderately observant Jew. My favorite religious acts are building and hanging out in the sukkah.

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ASP's avatar
ASP
7h

As thoughtful and beautifully written a discussion of Succos as we need and the holiday deserves.

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