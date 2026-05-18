Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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David Bergsland's avatar
David Bergsland
2h

I'm just a Gentile who supports Israel. But, I think a strong case can be made that HaShem expects the Diaspora to move home—while they're still able to do so..

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Heartworker's avatar
Heartworker
3h

It cannot carry "social cost", because if it would, the alleged "sociality" woulda been a-social.

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