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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2m

Terror works because the modern world lets it work. Kill civilians, film the horror, provoke retaliation, then weaponize the bodies for global sympathy. That’s the playbook. Hamas didn’t stumble into this strategy—it built it. The tunnels, the human shields, the media choreography, the moral theater: all designed to turn murder into leverage. And the West keeps rewarding it. Every activist who romanticizes “resistance” while ignoring the death cult underneath is helping the machine run. Terrorism isn’t senseless anymore. It’s calibrated. It manipulates emotion, hijacks media, and bends policy. Until the civilized world stops rewarding it, it will keep working.

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
23m

Love Medusa's origin story. Good to see it.

I think the West is drowning. Left idiots don't learn independently but follow.... And taking us all down the drain .

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