photo: Kiy Turk/Unsplash

Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free of advertising and accessible to all.



Give a gift subscription

Make a one-time contribution

This is a guest essay by Bob Goldberg , who writes the newsletter, “The New Zionist Times.”

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



Share

When the governor of the Plymouth colony, William Bradford, sought a language for his endangered community’s survival and future, he borrowed the history of the Jews.

Recounting the colonists’ arrival at Cape Cod in 1620, Plymouth’s chronicler offered their descendants four revealing words: “Our fathers were Englishmen.” His marginal reference identified the source: Deuteronomy 26.

The passage he adapted is the declaration an Israelite makes when presenting the firstfruits. Before acknowledging the harvest, the worshipper recalls the vulnerability of his ancestors, their enslavement in Egypt, their cry for help, and their deliverance into the land. The basket of produce comes with a history. Its owner must remember how much preceded his own achievement.

Bradford also records the Mayflower Compact, in which the settlers covenanted to form a “civil body politic” and establish laws for the colony’s general good. Read alongside his appeal to Deuteronomy, that act connects the memory of deliverance to the creation of a political community. Here was a new covenant of destiny: Mutual obligation gave a threatened community the means to build a future together.

Jeremiah gives biblical expression to the trust such an undertaking demands. He recalls Israel following God into the wilderness, “in a land that was not sown.” The image places commitment before the assurance of a harvest. A people accepts responsibility for a future whose fruits it cannot yet see.

The Deuteronomy passage also became central to the Passover Haggadah. The Mishnah (the first major written compilation of Jewish Oral Torah traditions) directs the seder participant to expound the declaration beginning Arami oved avi (a famous biblical phrase, commonly translated as “A wandering Aramean was my father”).

Bradford’s explicit reference is to Deuteronomy; the connection is a shared text whose account of Jewish survival helped another community understand its own.

Thanksgiving therefore carries a Jewish understanding of resilience: Deliverance creates obligations, and a people gives its survival meaning through the future it builds. The harvest makes visible the consequences of an earlier commitment. Gratitude renews that commitment for the generations still to come.

The familiar connection to the Jewish holiday Sukkot belongs within this larger inheritance. Deuteronomy commands a celebration after the ingathering of the harvest and includes the stranger, orphan, and widow among those who must rejoice. Leviticus joins that abundance to dwelling in booths, preserving the memory of Israel’s departure from Egypt. Security is celebrated in a dwelling that reminds its occupants of insecurity.

Historian Jeremy Bangs identifies Sukkot as a plausible biblical model for the Pilgrims’ harvest celebration. The surviving eyewitness account by Edward Winslow records three days of entertaining Massasoit (leader of the Wampanoag confederacy who negotiated a 1621 peace treaty with Plymouth Colony) and approximately 90 men, whose party contributed five deer. It also credits God for the colonists’ plenty. It leaves us without a statement that the gathering deliberately reproduced Sukkot.

Bradford also invoked Psalm 107, with its accounts of distress, rescue, and public gratitude. The same psalm supplies the Talmud’s basis for thanksgiving after a sea journey, passage through the wilderness, recovery from illness, or release from imprisonment. The text teaches survivors to acknowledge what they have survived.

These were Christian readers receiving Jewish scripture through their own religious tradition. Their identification with biblical Israel helps explain how a particular people’s experience acquired significance far beyond that people. The Jewish story offered a way to interpret danger without letting it become the final word.

Deuteronomy understood the dangers of success, too. After commanding the people to bless God when they have eaten and are satisfied, it warns that comfortable houses and increasing wealth can produce forgetfulness. Prosperity encourages the comforting illusion that everything one possesses is entirely of one’s own making.

Affluence has a way of convincing its beneficiaries that history began with them. The Torah places the successful person in a story that began long before his arrival and makes room in his celebration for people less fortunate than he is. Gratitude shapes how he treats the living and how he remembers the dead.

American Jews eventually brought this inheritance directly into the national observance. First U.S. President George Washington’s proclamation of October 3, 1789, designated November 26th for thanksgiving and prayer, identifying constitutional government and “civil and religious liberty” among the blessings to acknowledge. The invitation could be answered in the language of the synagogue.

Gershom Mendes Seixas, the religious leader of New York’s Congregation Shearith Israel, did precisely that. His Thanksgiving sermon opened with Psalm 100, celebrated participation in the benefits of the constitutional order, and urged support for the public good. In the same discourse, he affirmed the hope of Jewish restoration to the ancestral land, where the people would “be again established under our own government.”

In one sermon, Seixas thanked the American constitutional order while expressing a Jewish understanding of exile, restoration, and messianic hope — long before modern political Zionism. Jewish self-government was already part of the history he brought into American public life.

Abraham Lincoln understood that a nation engulfed in a civil war needed occasions that affirmed its common life. On September 28, 1863, the editor Sarah Josepha Hale urged him to make Thanksgiving a “National and fixed Union Festival.” A shared observance, she argued, could bring Americans together on the same day, wherever they lived.

Five days later, Lincoln’s proclamation called on the whole American people to acknowledge their blessings “as with one heart and one voice.” He asked them to remember the war’s widows, orphans, and sufferers, and to pray that God would “heal the wounds of the nation.” The observance joined gratitude to an explicit hope for restored national unity.

Lincoln’s proclamation helped establish the annual national November observance that became our Thanksgiving tradition. In the middle of a war over whether the United States would remain a nation, he asked its citizens to practice belonging to one. Gratitude acquired a public purpose: to sustain the idea of a common country while its future was still being fought over.

Rabbi David Einhorn of Philadelphia’s Congregation Keneseth Israel answered that invitation on November 26, 1863. His sermon identified the source of his confidence in the Union’s cause: “God who loves liberty and who hates slavery.” He immediately connected that conviction to Israel’s liberation from Egyptian bondage. Later in the sermon, he argued that Jewish history gave Jews a particular reason to welcome emancipation.

Einhorn spoke as a Jewish abolitionist in a country where Jews themselves disagreed about slavery. His argument made Jewish memory a source of moral judgment. A people that repeatedly recalls its own bondage has reason to examine what that memory requires when others are held in bondage.

The specificity of the Jewish experience gave his appeal its force. He carried a particular history into an American argument about universal liberty, demonstrating how attachment to one’s own people could deepen concern for another’s freedom. The synagogue had something to contribute because it connected Thanksgiving to the Jewish resilience that turned the urgency of national survival into sovereignty.

Thanksgiving gives American Jews an occasion to honor a country that has afforded extraordinary possibilities for Jewish life. It is also an opportunity to remind ourselves that the enduring determination that the Jewish People’s future remains in Jewish hands inspired Bradford’s founding of the Plymouth Colony, the cornerstone of what he called a shining city on a hill.

A New Jerusalem in a New World.