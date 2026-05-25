Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Alan F's avatar
Alan F
2h

Netanyahu may finally be realizing that to Trump everyone is disposable if they no longer suit his purpose.

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j p m's avatar
j p m
3h

Better get moving fast on it. With Jews like Brad Landers, a dhimmi supporter of Mandami and anti Zionist becoming NYC's only Jewish congressman later this year, we aren't going to be able to rely on the "Jewish leaders" here in the US.

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