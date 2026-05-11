Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
1hEdited

We can see the modern addled Progressive mind at work here in its "all roads of evil lead to Israel/Jews" ideology.

Once the communal Progressive brain backed itself into an unthinking, reflexive "Pro-Palestinian" allegiance—which required them to not only ignore the entire history of this long conflict, the fact that Israel has offered the Palestinians their own state many times only to be always turned down, and which quickly led them to blaming Israelis for being on the receiving end of a massacre—they've trapped themselves in a moral and intellectual cul-de-sac where no revisions or new perspectives are allowed and where inside their echo chambers all that's left to say or do is crank the Jew hate volume up to 11.

This is how we've reached the point where the NYT can run a long piece on IDF rape dogs and where the Social Justice cult now openly supports a theocratic dictatorship that murders dissidents and treats women like chattel—nothing matters but supporting all enemies of Israel, no matter how odious. They've simply invested too much emotionally, socially and spiritually in the Anti-Zionist cause and all new information can only be processed in a way that keeps the cause alive and pristine. This is traditional Jew hysteria but amplified by social media and its algorithms designed to spread and intensify rage and hatred, essentially achieving in two years what took a decade for Goebbels.

What all the J Street "As A Jews" are doing now is providing the permission structure for every deranged anti-Israel conspiracy theory and giving cover to present and future Jew haters, who will think and say: If even Jews are enemies of Israel, that country must really be evil.

The J Streeters are Progressives before they're Jews, modern liberalism provides their worldviews, social lives and (most importantly) their careers, but now as Progressivism has become explicitly anti-Jewish, they are simply supporting the enemies of their own people. But of course they will be the last to see or admit this, as their paychecks demand otherwise.

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RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
33m

The 'progressive' news is not to be trusted; self hatred and kapo articles ... these'reporters'are rabidly in bed with our mortal enemies.

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