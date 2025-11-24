Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GARY B KATZ's avatar
GARY B KATZ
4h

I've noted for a long time that the anti-Israel propaganda campaign is the most global, well-funded propaganda campaign in history. I can't think of anything else that even comes close. No wonder you hear the same war drums and screeched rhyming slogans at demonstrations in Europe and America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
4hEdited

All the liberal classes of the West (academia, culture, media, politics, Hollywood, advertising etc) converted en masse to the Social Justice faith in response to the 2016 Peasants' Rebellions of Trump and Brexit.

They did this for a multitude of reasons: consolidating power, making it impossible for anyone to work or exist in these areas unless they take a loyalty oath in the form of a DEI statement, to give a moral patina to their power grab (they only want to control what we say and think because they love the marginalized so much!), creating a high-low ruling coalition (between wealthy progs and their minority mascots), and to poison the ground their opponents stand on—the West, the nation-state and their histories have all been weaponized and reimagined into an endless series of hate crimes that demand atonement and "decolonization" etc.

We saw this first in both the mass hysterias surrounding George Floyd (BLM and Crit Race) and Trans (Critical Gender), where all prior liberal beliefs were denounced and surrendered for the "moral clarity" of pursuing Social Justice, which meant slavery reparations and DEI sinecures for the former and sex changes for children and mandatory pronouns for the latter.

But now the next head of this hideous Hydra has revealed itself: Jew hate. In Social Justice ideology the Jewish scapegoat gets loaded with all the supposed crimes of the West: settler-colonial white-supremacist imperialist apartheid genocide etc. And all of these heaped onto Israel, which in their eyes is no different from Genghis Khan or apartheid South Africa, with one single goal: the destruction of the Jewish state, no matter how many people have to die, with Diaspora Jews aka Zionists being fair game.

I only point this out to try to get to the root of the problem: as long as Social Justice ideology reigns from Berkeley to the BBC to the NY Times to every upscale college in between, Jews and Israel can expect nothing but lies and hatred aimed at them.

The Anti-Israel Industrial Complex is rooted both in American academia and in its newfound faith called Social Justice, and as long as it's mandatory to support this ideology as the price of keeping or starting a career and maintaining a social life, this will only get worse not better.

Social Justice, just like Marxism and Nazism a century ago, has decided that Jews are the people blocking their path to utopia, so it's Jews that must be eradicated. Every Jew and every Zionist needs to call out the SJ movement and its lies and hatred—deprogamming will have to be done one brain at a time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture