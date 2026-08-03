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Future of Jewish

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
1h

Before making deals, it is essential to understand the mindset of your opponent.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
1h

Does any one, including President Trump, know who is negotiating and sign the deal from the Iranian side?

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