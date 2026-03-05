Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric R.'s avatar
Eric R.
5h

If you want to know why NATO nations weren’t involved, it boils down to three reasons:

A) Those in Eastern Europe, especially Poland, Finland and the Baltics, have to focus on Russia. We should not expect them to be involved.

B) We can crack jokes about France, Britain and Belgium being Islamic republics, but effectively they are in this case. Fear of the Muslim vote and of Muslim terrorism is what guides them here.

C) Closely related to (B) is Europe’s pathological and institutional Jew hatred, which is aggravated by the Muslim community but would still be a factor without them due to the left. Leon DeWinter’s famous quote applies here “Europe will never forgive the Jews for the Holocaust”.

Reply
Share
ECB's avatar
ECB
4h

Rot. That is what best characterizes Europe now. And that rot is very deep.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture