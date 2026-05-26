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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
44m

A.C., I agree with the central argument of your article, and honestly I think one of the strongest pieces of evidence is simply looking at the real-world outcomes across so many Muslim-majority countries themselves.

The proof of the pudding is in the tasting. Out of the dozens of Muslim-majority countries that exist today, only a relatively small handful could honestly be described as places with something close to full equality, broad secular freedoms, open criticism of religion, equal treatment across religions, and genuinely Western-style liberal democratic norms.

That does not mean every Muslim is dangerous or that all Muslims think alike — obviously they do not. But it does mean the larger civilizational and theological questions you raise cannot simply be dismissed with slogans or accusations of “Islamophobia.” The patterns are real, the historical record is real, and many people are increasingly noticing the same things you are describing.

And I also agree with one of your deepest points: Western societies often refuse to discuss these issues honestly because they are afraid of social, political, and media consequences. But avoiding difficult realities does not make those realities disappear.

Whether people agree with every conclusion or not, your article forces people to confront questions that far too many institutions prefer to avoid.

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shashanna kocinski's avatar
shashanna kocinski
39m

The Crusades, Spain and Portugal and forced conversion and expulsion. I could add other examples that highlight the cruelty of other religions but it is too depressing

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