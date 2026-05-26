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This is a guest essay by A. C. Rosenthal , an author, researcher, and theologian working at the intersection of history, philosophy, and culture.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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I want to tell you something that almost nobody in a position to say it publicly will say plainly.

Not because it is controversial among people who have actually read the texts. Among the people who have read the texts, it is not controversial at all. It is so thoroughly established that the tradition’s own greatest scholars said it first, said it clearly, and built a legal architecture around it that has been standing for over a thousand years.

The scholars said it in Arabic. They wrote it down. They argued about the details with the precision that serious legal minds bring to serious legal questions. They reached consensus on the essential points, and that consensus has governed Islamic law across the major schools of jurisprudence from the eighth century to the present day.

The conclusions are not in dispute within the tradition. They are the tradition.

They just don’t say it on CNN. They don’t say it in the Friday sermon that gets excerpted for the interfaith newsletter. They don’t say it at the dialogue event where everyone is on their best behavior and the catering is excellent.

They say the other parts, the parts that are easier for Western ears to receive, the parts that came first chronologically and were abrogated later, the parts that the tradition itself identifies as superseded but which remain conveniently available for quotation when the audience requires reassurance.

A thief is only after your money. A liar is after your future. The media is free to choose silence. We are not free from the consequences of that silence. And the consequences are not waiting for the silence to end before they proceed.

So let me say it plainly: Islam is the only major religion on earth that tries to govern people who never chose it.

It is the only major religion whose authoritative legal tradition contains a formal framework for the treatment of non-believers who live under Islamic authority, a framework that specifies the taxes they must pay, the restrictions they must accept, the legal standing they do not possess, and the conditions under which they may be permitted to continue living as themselves. It is the only major religion with a death penalty built into its classical jurisprudence for those who leave it.

And it is the only major religion whose tradition promises paradise specifically and explicitly to those who die in the act of killing non-believers on behalf of the faith.

I want to be precise here because precision is what separates analysis from slander. I am not saying that every Muslim believes these things or practices them. I am not saying that the Muslim family on your street is plotting against you. I am saying that these positions are the mainstream, documented, authoritative positions of classical Sunni jurisprudence, held not by radicals on the internet but by the tradition’s own most revered scholars, whose opinions still govern Islamic law in every major school of fiqh operating today.

Ibn Kathir (an Arab Islamic exegete, historian and scholar) said it. His Quranic commentary is still standard reading in traditional Islamic education across the world. Al-Suyuti (an Egyptian polymath) said it. Al-Shafi’i (a Muslim scholar and jurist) said it. These are not angry men on the internet. These are the giants of the tradition, the scholars whose intellectual authority is invoked every time someone wants to tell you what Islam really teaches.

And what they really taught is this: The world is divided into the Dar al-Islam (the house of Islam), and the Dar al-Harb (the house of war). The legal obligation to bring the second into the first does not expire. It does not pause for diplomatic convenience. It does not require our permission or our awareness. It proceeds according to the conditions that the tradition itself specifies, and those conditions have been specified with the precision that serious jurists bring to serious legal obligations.

Every other major religion on earth exists to transform the lives of people who walk through the door voluntarily. Christianity offers the gospel to anyone who will hear it and respects the freedom of those who will not. Buddhism teaches a path that anyone may walk or decline. Hinduism encompasses a diversity of practice that has coexisted with other traditions across millennia without a legal architecture for governing those who never chose it. Judaism is explicitly tribal in its self-understanding, making no universal claim on the conscience of non-Jews and carrying no obligation to govern them.

Islam does all of these things too, within its community of believers. But Islam also contains something that none of the others contain: a legal obligation toward the people who never walked through the door, and a specified set of conditions under which those people may be permitted to keep living. Under Islamic authority, paying a tax for the privilege, subject to restrictions that are not the invention of extremists but the codified output of 14 centuries of serious Islamic legal scholarship, and subject to a formal, legally specified ritual of humiliation whose purpose the classical sources describe without embarrassment as marking their subordinate status.

And all of this while claiming, truthfully in a narrow technical sense, that there is no compulsion in religion. We are not being compelled to become Muslim. We are simply being governed as a non-Muslim, which is a different thing. We retain our religion, but we lose our equality. The distinction matters in the tradition’s own self-presentation, and it should matter in our understanding of what the tradition is actually claiming.

This is not a secret buried in a dusty manuscript in a library that nobody visits. It is sitting in plain Arabic in the most widely read commentaries in the Islamic world, waiting for anyone willing to look at it honestly rather than at the version prepared for Western consumption.

This is why Sharia law does not stay in Muslim-majority countries. It was never designed to. It was designed to expand. That expansion is not a modern political project or the invention of 20th-century Islamism. It is the logic of the tradition working exactly as the tradition intends it to work. We are not watching radicalization. We are watching orthodoxy.

Now I need to tell you about abrogation, because without it you cannot understand anything else I am about to say, and without understanding it you will keep being confused by the apparent contradiction between the Islam you encounter at the interfaith dinner and the Islam you read about in the news.

The Quran contains peaceful verses. It contains verses about tolerance and coexistence and patience with unbelievers and the freedom of conscience. These verses are real. They are in the text. And if that were the whole story, the world would look considerably different from how it looks.

The Quran also contains verses commanding perpetual warfare against unbelievers until Islam is the last thing standing. These verses are also real. They are also in the text. If you are expecting me to tell you that these two sets of verses somehow harmonize, that they represent two aspects of a single coherent vision that a careful reader can hold in productive tension, I am going to disappoint you. The tradition itself does not claim that they harmonize. The tradition claims that one set supersedes the other.

This is the doctrine of naskh. We call it abrogation in English. Think of it as a software update, because that is functionally what it is. The most recent instruction overrides everything that came before it when they are in conflict. The Quran was not delivered all at once. It was revealed over approximately 23 years, in pieces, across two distinct periods of Muhammad’s life and ministry.

The Meccan period, when Muhammad had no political power and the Muslim community was small and vulnerable, produced the tolerant patient verses. The Medinan period, after the hijra, after the formation of a Muslim political and military state, after Muhammad had armies and governed a territory, produced the harder verses, the verses about warfare and subjugation and the terms on which non-Muslims may be permitted to live.

The Islamic legal tradition is not confused about which set governs. Al-Suyuti, one of the tradition’s greatest scholars, counted more than 100 peaceful verses cancelled out by a single later verse from Surah 9. One verse — not by the weight of accumulated evidence from across the corpus, but by a single verse from the ninth chapter, revealed late in the Medinan period, that the classical jurists treated as the definitive final word on the relationship between Islam and those outside it.

The peaceful Quran that gets quoted at interfaith dinners and on the floor of Western parliaments is almost entirely early Meccan material, from the period when Muhammad had no power and needed patience. The governing Quran, the one that Islamic jurisprudence actually built its legal architecture from, is the Medinan material, from the period when Muhammad had power and used it.

photo: Rumman Amin/Unsplash

And here is the thing that almost nobody in the West understands about the Quran’s physical organization: The book is not arranged chronologically. It is arranged by chapter length, largest chapter first, smallest tucked away at the back. This means that when you pick up the Quran and start reading, you have no way of knowing, from the text itself, whether the verse you are reading came early or late, whether it is from the patient Meccan period or the governing Medinan period, whether it is one of the hundred-plus verses that the tradition identifies as abrogated or one of the verses that abrogates them.

You are reading a legal document with no timestamps, and the timestamps are everything. The biggest chapters come first because size is impressive. But putting them in chronological order would make considerably more sense, if understanding was the purpose.

Now I need to tell you about the paradise guarantee, because it is the most consequential doctrinal feature of Islam for understanding what drives the behavior that the West finds inexplicable, and it is the feature most carefully omitted from every presentation of Islam designed for Western consumption.

Surah 9:111 is the most theologically precise verse on this subject in the entire Quran, and it is worth reading in full. Allah has purchased from the believers their lives and their properties in exchange for that they will have Paradise. They fight in the cause of Allah, so they kill and are killed. It is a true promise binding upon Him in the Torah and the Gospel and the Quran.

Notice the commercial structure. The Arabic word translated as purchased is ishtara, a transaction term. Allah has bought the believer’s life. The price is guaranteed Paradise. The transaction is complete on the believer’s death in jihad. This is not a promise contingent on God’s mercy or the believer’s overall righteousness across a lifetime. It is a contract, a purchase agreement — which is precisely why it functions so powerfully as a motivational framework, and precisely why the martyr occupies the highest class in Islamic eschatology, above all other categories of believer regardless of how they lived.

The Hadith literature confirms and amplifies this. Sahih Bukhari records Muhammad saying: The person who participates in jihad in Allah’s cause, and nothing compels him to do so except belief in Allah and His Apostle, will be recompensed by Allah either with a reward or booty if he survives, or will be admitted to Paradise if he is killed in the battle as a martyr. Sahih Muslim records: The martyr receives six good things from Allah: He is forgiven at the first shedding of his blood, he is shown his abode in Paradise, he is preserved from the punishment of the grave, he is married to 72 wives of the houris of Paradise, and he is made intercessor for 70 of his relatives.

The contrast with Christian salvation is total, and it matters more than almost anything else in this comparison. In Christian theology, no human act, including dying for the faith, purchases salvation. Salvation is received, not earned. The martyrs of the early church did not die because death guaranteed heaven. They died because they already belonged to a God worth dying for. The direction of the transaction is reversed: In Islam, the believer’s death purchases Paradise. In Christianity, God’s death purchases the believer.

That distinction is not incidental. It is the entire argument. And it explains why reform within Islam faces a structural obstacle that reform within Christianity does not face. The paradise guarantee is contractual. It is not a cultural accretion or a medieval distortion that a modern Islam could shed. It is Surah 9:111. It is in the text. It is in the most authoritative Hadith collections. It governs.

Now I need to tell you about taqiyya.

I want to handle this carefully because it is the most misrepresented doctrine in the entire Islamic tradition, misrepresented in both directions. Critics overstate it into a universal license for lying. Defenders deny it exists or claim it is a Shia-only doctrine with no relevance to Sunni practice. Neither account is accurate.

Taqiyya is the doctrine that grants permission, under certain conditions, for a Muslim to conceal or misrepresent the truth. The conditions are defined within the tradition and have been debated, refined, and codified by serious Islamic scholars across the centuries.

The basic framework is this: Deception is permissible to preserve life under genuine duress, to maintain peace within a family or community, and to advance the interests of Islam when direct honesty would cause harm to the faith or its adherents. The judgment about whether the conditions are met belongs to the person in the situation. There is no external tribunal that reviews the decision. The internal assessment is the standard.

This is not a conspiracy theory invented by critics of Islam. It is documented in the tradition’s own jurisprudential literature. It is discussed in “Sahih Muslim” (the second hadith collection of the Six Books of Sunni Islam). It is addressed in Ibn Kathir’s commentary. The Shafi’i school codifies it in ways that have been standard across Sunni jurisprudence for centuries. The debate within the tradition is not about whether the doctrine exists, but about the precise conditions under which it applies and how broadly or narrowly those conditions should be drawn.

The practical consequence for non-Muslim engagement with Islam is not that every Muslim is lying to you. Most Muslims you will ever meet are not in situations where taqiyya is relevant to the conversation you are having.

The practical consequence is more specific and more important.

When the formal representatives of Islamic institutions speak to Western audiences about what Islam teaches, about whether Sharia is compatible with Western legal systems, about whether the classical doctrine of jihad is relevant to contemporary Muslim behavior, about whether the abrogated verses or the abrogating verses represent authentic Islam, the tradition itself provides a framework under which the most comforting answer is the permissible answer even when it is not the complete answer.

Understanding that this framework exists is not paranoia. It is the minimum literacy required for an honest conversation.

Now I need to address child marriage, because it is the doctrinal feature that most directly illustrates why the tradition cannot criticize itself even when the behavior it sanctions is universally recognized as harmful, and because the structural reason for that silence is almost never explained.

To criticize child marriage within Islam is to criticize Muhammad. The marriage to Aisha at 6 years old, with consummation at 9, is not a contested historical claim invented by critics of the faith. It is documented in “Sahih Bukhari,” the most authoritative hadith collection in Sunni Islam. It is narrated by Aisha herself. It is defended by the tradition as the behavior of the perfect man whose example is to be followed in all things. This is not peripheral material. It is canonical.

Here is the structural implication that the West has not processed: By what standard could a Muslim scholar criticize this practice? Who possesses a higher moral authority than Allah? Who possesses a higher moral example than Muhammad? Any imam who stands at the pulpit and says that child marriage is wrong is, in the logic of the tradition, placing his own moral judgment above Allah’s sanction and Muhammad’s example. That is not simply wrong within the tradition. It is blasphemy. It is placing your personal convictions above the revealed will of God. And blasphemy within Islamic jurisprudence carries consequences that ensure the silence continues.

This is why no imam can condemn the behavior of terrorists or child marriage without the condemnation landing as a theological contradiction. It is not that they privately agree with the behavior. Many of them may be genuinely horrified by it. It is the tradition’s authority structure that makes condemnation structurally unavailable. The man who stands up and says this is wrong is not simply voicing a dissenting opinion. He is attacking the foundations of the tradition’s authority, and the tradition has mechanisms for dealing with that attack.

This is what the West means when it asks why moderate Muslims do not condemn extremist violence more loudly, and it is a question that reveals the West’s complete misunderstanding of how the tradition’s authority works. The silence is not complicity in the sense of secret agreement. It is structural. The tradition cannot condemn what the tradition authorizes without dismantling the authority of the tradition.

Now let me address the distinction that everything else in this piece depends on, and which is the most important thing I will say here for purposes of how you should actually live and relate to the Muslims in your life.

Not every person who puts up a Christmas tree in December can recite the Apostles’ Creed. Not every person who fasts during Ramadan has read the Quran, and in fact, for many cultural Muslims raised in non-Arabic speaking households, encountering the Quran in their own language for the first time is precisely what causes them to quietly walk away from the faith — quietly, because open apostasy under orthodox Islamic law carries a death sentence.

There is a meaningful and documented difference between the orthodox Muslim who understands and applies Islamic doctrine in its fullest sense, and the cultural Muslim who was born into the tradition the way millions of people were born into Christianity, inheriting the identity without the theology. These are not two versions of Islam. Islam is Islam. But they are two very different relationships to it, and collapsing that distinction does not make the analysis sharper. It makes it less accurate.

The orthodox believer who follows Sharia in its fullest application — including its treatment of non-believers, apostates, and women — is, by Islamic standards, a good Muslim. By the standards of Western civilization, that same person presents a genuine and serious problem.

The cultural Muslim who has never studied the doctrine, does not practice it, and would be classified as an apostate by the orthodox, is, by Islamic standards, a bad Muslim. By the standards of Western civilization, that person is simply a normal neighbor; often a person who, given accurate information about what the tradition actually teaches, wants nothing to do with it. And they often leave Islam upon learning what it teaches.

The question worth asking is which of those two populations does a policy of total exclusion and collective condemnation actually reach. The orthodox believer already has no interest in assimilation and is not moved by Western opinion. The cultural Muslim, the one most likely to integrate, most likely to educate their children differently, most likely to become an ally in identifying genuine radicalization, is the one we lose when the message is that there is no distinction worth making.

photo: Hasan Almasi/Unsplash

We should not be interested in protecting Islam from criticism. We should be interested in accuracy, because accuracy is what separates analysis from reaction. Those who bandwagon on hatred of a group, any group, without the precision to distinguish between its members and its doctrine, become a mirror image of the thing they oppose, certain of their conclusions before the evidence is examined, and hostile to anyone who asks them to look more carefully. That is not a position I will share.

None of this means every Muslim is your enemy. I have known Muslims I would trust with my life. One of them I called a brother for 10 years. He worked beside me on job sites. He gave me his family’s Turkish nickname for Abraham because he wanted me close enough to the tradition to hear it. He genuinely believed I was on my way to hell and he genuinely did not want that for me, and there is no way to receive that kind of concern from another human being and not understand that it comes from love, whatever else it comes from.

The investigation that produced everything I write cost me that friendship. I have not stopped thinking about what the investigation cost him, about what it must mean to watch someone you spent years trying to bring to the faith read the primary sources and come out the other side with a clearer picture of what the primary sources say. He is not my enemy. He was the reason I did the reading — because what I learned is too important to keep and too costly to have acquired for nothing.

Before I looked into this seriously, I said what many of you are probably saying right now. I said it is a religion like any other. I said the violent minority does not represent the peaceful majority. I said my Muslim friends were good people and that was evidence enough.

I said these things sincerely, standing on a job site next to a man I genuinely loved, and I was wrong about all of them in the specific ways this piece has tried to describe — wrong not because my Muslim friend was a bad person, but because I had confused the person with the system, and they are not the same thing, and the system does not pause while we sort out the distinction.

Byzantine Syria fell to Islam in 636 AD. Before the conquest it was a majority Christian province. Antioch was the city where followers of Jesus were first called Christians. The current Christian population of Syria is approximately five percent and still falling.

Byzantine Egypt fell in 639 AD. It was majority Christian before the conquest. The Coptic community today is approximately 10 percent of the population and shrinking.

Byzantine North Africa fell between 643 and 710 AD. This region was 90-to-95 percent Christian before the conquest. It produced Tertullian, Cyprian, Origen, and Augustine. It was the theological engine of early Western Christianity. The current Christian population of Tunisia is approximately one tenth of one percent.

Constantinople, the Christian capital of the eastern Roman Empire for over a thousand years, fell in 1453. The current Christian population of Turkey is approximately two tenths of one percent.

The detail that should stop every reader cold is this one: North Africa produced the theological architecture that made Western civilization possible. Those communities are now effectively gone. The same system that produced that erasure is the system currently at work in Syria and Iraq. The direction of the flight has never reversed. Every place that is now Muslim was once overwhelmingly Christian. Not most places, but every place.

The track record is 14 centuries long — and it does not have a counterexample.

This is not a question about whether Muslims are good people. Many of them are extraordinarily good people. This is a question about what the system produces when it has sufficient political authority to implement itself without external constraint. The answer is in the historical record. The historical record is not ambiguous.

We are already inside this argument. We did not choose to be. The terms were set by texts written 14 centuries ago, the mechanisms were established by jurists whose names most people do not know, and the outcomes are moving whether or not we are paying attention. We do not have to become prisoners of this history. Knowledge is not paralysis. Understanding the mechanism does not mean surrendering to it. It means we can see what is actually happening, rather than the version that was prepared for people who were not expected to look closely.

Understanding Islam from its own authoritative sources, not from its most marketable presentations, is not optional. It is not “Islamophobia.” It is literacy. It is the minimum requirement for thinking clearly about the world you are living in.

Some questions are too important to leave only to people with the right letters before their names. When it comes to Islam, every country is Israel — whether they realize it or not.