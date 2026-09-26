Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
5h

No one can take this corrupt organisation seriously.

The useful idiots, speaking against Israel are wicked clowns.

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Robyn Hefferan's avatar
Robyn Hefferan
5h

Dreadful corruption and lies. Why is the UN still active?

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