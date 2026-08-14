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TheArtistFormerlyKnownAs. . .'s avatar
TheArtistFormerlyKnownAs. . .
1hEdited

A very interesting analysis. But it is largely addressing the expectations, attitudes and weltanschaung of the roughly 75% of American Jews who are Leftists. The majority of them loudly proclaim their Jewish "identity" but overwhelmingly behave in lock-step with the Left and its ideological demands, techniques, and tactics. Leftism is their holy scripture, from which they learn their overwhelming disdain, lack of fellow-feeling, and disrespect for their fellow Jews who are politically and/or religiously conservative. This is demonstrated regularly and shamelessly in their willingness to gatekeep out such Jews both socially and professionally. It is why Jews in the contemporary Academy (notably including Jewish Studies departments and programs nationwide) are comprised almost exclusively of Leftists, mirroring and prioritizing the ideologies, policies and tactics of the Left. It is why Jews employed in the vast Jewish non-profit ecosystem and institutions are almost exclusively Leftists. It also explains their contempt and absolute hysteria over contemporary Israeli politics that one might christen "BDS" (Bibi Derangement Syndrome). Only when soliciting charitable donations or when benefiting personally or professionally from patronage does their disingenuous "inclusion" extend to politically and/or religiously conservative fellow Jews.

Jews being denied access to certain professions or certain jobs or 'polite company'. Jews being marginalized or discriminated against. Jews being dismissed as socially vulgar, inferior and not suitable for admission to "the club" (unless they have enormous wealth to be useful). Where have we seen such attitudes, behaviors and actions before? Oh, that's right: throughout Jewish history. Jewish Leftists often embody these same attitudes, and pursue these tactics toward politically and religiously conservative Jews, with the same vigor as any brownshirt or medieval guild -- and they see no irony in this. Only when their own ox is gored -- such as the troubles their children encountered on post-October 7th college campuses -- do they have a sudden enthusiasm to make utilitarian common cause with their fellow Jews who are politically and religiously conservative. This looks suspiciously more like conventionally diehard run-of-the-mill Leftists who just happen to be wearing Jew-face. No wonder they conflate their own loud (and politically conditional) support for Israel with Judaism.

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Bless America's avatar
Bless America
2hEdited

Great article.

When Jews can find a way to reconcile " normalcy", the goal of Zionism, which includes all sorts of people, with " a model people" , " a nation of priests", the goal of Judaism, we will stop apologising and " explaining". We are good enough and Israel is our country. Was, and is.

The problem stems from an actual blessing. Bad came from good. Israel dreamed up a moral civilisation. It struggled itself with its burdens. The Prophets gave us hell, as well as encouragement and dreams of restoring the covenant.

Israel is a " Laboratory of God". Everything has happened to Israel. Millenia went by. How can a 78 year old infant nation- as nations go- be judged as Israel is?

America too is a great experiment. The hatred fomented against the US by too many Americans- let alone natural foreign enemies- is criminal as well.

The billions born of Israel's "daughter" civilisations ache to regress . The Beast lives within. Israel stands in the way of such regression to barbaric times.

Perhaps Israel arrived in History millennia too early for its own good.

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