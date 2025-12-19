Future of Jewish

The Holy Land
3h

When terrorists, especially Islamic terrorists, attack, slaughter, rape, decapitate and burn alive innocent men women and children. When they kidnap men, women children and babies, they want to strike terror in the hearts of their victims. Then the flee and hide in civilian dress in hospitals, mosques, schools, UN compounds, homes and behind their women and children to maximize their casualties in case of retaliation by the attacked country.

You can't wage 7th C wars with 21st C laws.

The Rules of Engagement in these conditions must be adapted to such asymmetrical warfare. Especially when the population supporting these terrorists are 💯 behind this heinous, psychopathic, nihilistic behavior.

In such conditions, no mercy should be shown. These terrorists should be hunted down and terminated wherever they are hiding including their overseas leadership. There should be no humanitarian aid until they all surrender or eliminated.

And last but not least, all their families expelled and never allowed to return.

That is the only way to stop the cycle of terror.

Nancy Havernick
4h

Hence the Israeli agreement with Hamas on October 6 which liberalized fishing zones and work permits for Gazans to work in Israel.

