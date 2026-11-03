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Pithy Pragmatist's avatar
Pithy Pragmatist
4h

This was a genius move by Trump, on an Election Day when the Democrats are likely to take control of Congress. This takes all the wind (and legitimacy) out of Dems increasing antipathy towards Israel. They no longer have a legitimate level to pull and anything they do to further isolate Israel will now be seen for exactly what it is - gross hypocrisy and rank antisemitism. 💪 🇮🇱

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Joel G.'s avatar
Joel G.
4h

Very good points, but let’s also be realistic with the Democrats about to take unfortunately control of over the house and the Senate and with the woke right and their favorite candidateJD Vance, Israel was going to be screwed if it was counting on American military aid. Better to be self-sufficient than to have your defense being part of the American political process.

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