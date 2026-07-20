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Boris A. Doyle's avatar
Boris A. Doyle
3h

I really believe that changing the method of execution and disposal of terrorists bodies should be considered.

Place a piece of pork in their bodies as they are buried?

Tattoo the bodies with Pride symbols.

Cut their vocal cords so they can't pray and force feed them pork.

Cause them fear for the afterlife.

Allah is a vengeful God.

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