Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Martin Sinkoff's avatar
Martin Sinkoff
4h

Thank you Nachum. The problem is not (only) antisemitism it is the rise of radical Islam. Until we refocus our efforts and call out this scourge, the results will be empty language without results.

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
3h

There are 13,431 Jewish nonprofit organizations registered in the United States, according to directory data from Cause IQ.

https://www.causeiq.com/directory/jewish-organizations-list/

I wonder 🤔 what they have been doing all these years to stop the Islamisation of America 🇺🇸 🤔

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