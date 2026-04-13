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Future of Jewish

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Eric R.'s avatar
Eric R.
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Canada is no longer safe for Jews.

But then again, neither is NYC. The worldwide Marxist-Muslim effort to wipe us out is now putting its plan into action and the only possible way it stops is for Israel to treat attacks on the diaspora as an attack on Israel itself.

Unfortunately, its ability to retaliate against NATO nations protected by Article 5 is limited, given that three of those nations are nuclear powers

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