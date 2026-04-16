Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan's avatar
Dan
6h

‘Sham, bogus and phoney’ are the words to describe this. What is frightening is that leaders in The Western World fall for Iran and their backers. Why? Because these Western Leaders don’t understand the rules and the Logic of Islam’s War against The West. And they don’t, because they are cowards, whose cowardice is USED by these Ideologies, including accelerationist Nazism.

Reply
Share
blackdog1955's avatar
blackdog1955
6h

My name for it would be "bullshit."

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture