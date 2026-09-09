Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
4h

Muslims in NYC are doing to the city’s Jews what Muslims try to do Jews throughout the world - marginalize, vilify and erase.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Raphael Solomon's avatar
Raphael Solomon
3h

But is there any place in the Diaspora that is truly immune to this phenomenon. I live in Ottawa, Canada, a much smaller city (12,000 Jews, 1 million inhabitants). Small places, big places: these same patterns keep recurring.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture