Richard Baker
35m

Totally agree with General Gallant. In the world today a country either has the military strength to prevail or enemies will take advantage of weakness. Wish the need for a strong military posture wasn't necessary but that is not reality especially for Israel. The General is correct that an effective military goes hand in hand with economic strength. Investors look for stability and not constant unrestrained chaos.

Robin Rosenblatt
25m

I am God Mission to bring home the cattle that created the Real Red Heifer Texas Longhorns Cattle Home to Israel.

Help me Get home to Bless Israel so God will Bless All of You!

Help keep the children safe in Israel, including Black, Christian and Jewish children.

We need 200 dunam or 50 acres Ranch pasture land in lower part of the Galilee. Or pastuire between haifa and Tel Aviv Hopefully from the coast to inland. There is more info lower on this page.

I am the only Jewish man doing a Mission of God. I am bringing the Cattle home to Israel that created the Real Red Heifer, Texas Longhorns.

War has Come to Israel War. Help Strengthen Israel. We are a 501c3 nonprofit. Requiring your donations.

Israel is the only Democratic country in the Middle East. Why is no one helping. Do want children to die?

We are an semi Israeli Government project. All we need is your donation! of $550.00.

HELP GOD BLESS ISRAEL

Help Bless the HolyLand

Robin Rosenblatt

7777 Bodega Ave. S-107, is left of Nelson Way St.

Sebastopol CA 95472

650-631-9270 (We only take donations!)

helpblessisrael@icloud.com

“It is left of Nelson Way cross St. About two cross streets past the fire department on left side.”

Burbank Heights and Orchards Apartments

We are the first building on the right side as you enter, S is building; 107 the apartment, 1st floor at end of hall

Israel Longhorn Project

God Bless You

God Bless you for your Blessing of Holy Land.

Help the poor in Israel with the Israel Longhorn Project. So, they have a little food for SHABBAT. Total poor in Israel: 1.8 million people; 9,400 families; 841,000 children.

Israel is facing major emergencies! War, and Death and destruction from major forest fires in the north, the Galilee.

This is a solution to ending forest fires in Israel. Texas Longhorns Eat the shrubs that cause forest fires!

Do you want our friends, families and even their children dying from horrible burns? If not? Then help the Israel Longhorn Project prevent forest fires with holistic grazing.

=======================================

Benefits of the Israel Longhorn Project

Our Hopes and Plans

We are an Economic Development Project

We will help prevent forest fires.

We will help prevent flash floods.

We will help prevent attacks on our ranches.

We will repair our; Semi dead dry desert gray Soils.

By creating live healthy black soil filled with Bacteria and Fungi in it, it is called Holistic Grazing.

The Golan which is partly Volcanic gravel. Needs Holistic Grazing.

It will increase water and carbon absorption in our soil.

It will decrease bush growth that helps cause fires.

It will increase grass growth and grass production.

We will help all the ranches in Israel, and then East Africa.

It can lower the cost of meat.

It will improve meat quality.

It can help feed the poor. (3oz/ 85 g. of steak two or three time a week to get your required Amino acids and Protein)

We will create low income markets for our products and hopefully for all food products.

Added note:

The Israel Longhorn Project has establish a partnership with Israel’s Department of Agriculture and the New Guards השומרים החדשים, a teenager organization that helps protect Israel environment.”

We have verbal approval and support from Israel’s National Fire Department and Israel’s National Parks Department.

The project is international community ranch doing education, research and Agriculture Development work. Helping all Israeli ranches then East Africa, and our neighbors. The cattle will help build peace and understanding between peoples and nations with their sharp horns, from the bottom of societies.

The reason for the increased costs, from the beginning is to treat the cattle without stress and with respect. Plus to keep the youth and adults safe while working. This non-stressful method with be taught to Israeli, African's and our neighbor cattle producers.

Help bring the Real Red Holy Jewish Heifer Home to Israel to be blessed by G-D

(Israel does not have stock trailers like America has or squeeze-chutes for Texas Longhorns and lacks safe cattle fencing)

We require land immediately. We require 200 dunam or 40 acres Ranch pasture land. A ranch home (possible log cabin) With a professional kitchen. We will need a chef who does Israel and Italian cooking with a dining hall for #20 staff. We we require two small labs, that are separted, a clean and dirty one.

A office, a car garage, a large stock trailer with semi truck, a group of small tractors for herding cattle, garage. Possible housing for staff. Electric fencing or panal fencing

https://rumble.com/voiiqh-cattle-corral-designs-for-efficiency-safety-and-economy.html

======================

I s r a e l L o n g h o r n P r o j e c t

A Short Texas Longhorn History

Texas Longhorn started some 6,500 years ago on the northern and western Black Sea Shore. From there they went west came through the great deserts of the middle east and then spread

throughout Europe, the Mediterranean and Africa.

In a Minoan, Knossos palace, there is a 5,000-year-old painting of what closely compares to a Longhorn.

Columbus and Spanish settlers brought Longhorn to the Americas in about 1493. These Longhorns thrived in the harsh semi-arid climate of Mexico and South Texas. Indian raids, diseases and harsh elements destroyed the Spanish settlements, increasing herds of wild cattle that roamed the country forming the genetic base the American ranching industry and the Longhorn breed. Natural selection for almost 500 years in the desert environment of the Southwest produced today’s Texas Longhorn Breed.

Texas Longhorn history is far more complex than what is written here. This information demonstrates how well these cattle are likely to thrive in Israel and other countries whose environments are harsh with semi-desert conditions.

This short historical paragraph relied on information from several articles that are far more detailed. Texas Longhorn: Forgotten Breed with A Bright Future, by Mary Lou Harrsch and Cattle and Civilization: The Epic of the Longhorn, by Michael M.Fennell.

