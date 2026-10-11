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Future of Jewish

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David Allweiss's avatar
David Allweiss
2h

Thank you. This needed to be said.

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Dan's avatar
Dan
2hEdited

I disagree with you, Josh. We should not be so worried about As-a-Jew AntiZionists being used by AntiSemite non-Jewish AntiZionists, that we excommunicate Jews who are AntiZionists, for this does the divisive work of the Jew-baiters for the Jew-baiters. Apart from this they are just wrong. Further, It has been said many times on this site that the connection of most Jews (but not all) with the land of Israel is through indigenous genetics. I was AntiZionist once. Then I proved the whole and current plot of today’s Nazis in the State against us, and I became a Zionist. As-a-Jews just need to be shown these facts. They will soon return, as I did.

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