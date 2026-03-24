Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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John Bates's avatar
John Bates
11m

Brilliant article Lucy. It is breathtaking in it's clarity and clear thinking.

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Michele's avatar
Michele
33m

This article is BEYOND OUTSTANDING! I am sending it to everyone I know. Congratulations for writing something...so clear, so obvious, so understated and so often ignored and denied. Every human being who believes in life and the lies the media uses to distort the truth should have this article at their fingertips and ready to share. Great Job!

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