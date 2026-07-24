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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7h

The world demands a sick asymmetry from Jews. Palestinians may rage, hate, indoctrinate, celebrate terror, deny atrocities, and launch wars from civilian areas, while Jews must prove moral worth by grieving louder for the other side than for themselves. That is not compassion. It is psychological warfare. Empathy without judgment rewards the aggressor. Empathy without boundaries teaches Jews that everyone’s safety matters except theirs. Israel must fight with discipline, law, and conscience. But it must fight. No nation has a duty to die politely so its enemies can retain comfort, narrative control, and another chance to murder.

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Bless America's avatar
Bless America
7hEdited

It's worse than that:

Palestine ceased to exist in 1947. In 1948 it became Jordan and the population, Jordanian.

The " Palestinian people" was created by Arafat, an Egyptian, and the KGB in 1964 as an instrument against the West. Since then, they tried to take over Jordan, and Jordan slaughtered them.

No "Palestinianism" was even real then. The myth, hoax and false origin of the"Palestinians" is purely political abuse and a stratagem for the sake of destroying Western civilisation. Israel, as so often is the case, is the last bastion of resistance.

All the misnomers attached to Israel - genocide, colonialism, apartheid, ethnic cleansing, and more- are to be assigned to the nations that have committed them. Inverting the perpetrator and the victim is an old mind control tactic.

Now, look at the Islamic nations. All are Totalitarian. All mistreat women . All further ignorance. All are misogynistic by definition. Many chop heads and hands and hang teenagers for homosexuality. These societies are violent and barbaric. Millions of Muslims have been recently slaughtered by other Muslims. They are not mourned and no movements exist for their sake.

But those Arabs who always refused a state, whose only goal is to destroy Israel, created, with the help of a mentally ill world faction, a fake entity, with a fake history and fake pretences.

We need to stop defending ourselves; we are too used to it.

We need to stop giving the libellous accusations the dignity of a reply.

We need to take over AI and produce mass propaganda for the truth.

We need to scream the truth about this monumental hoax , the greatest in modern history, from the rooftops, and mourn the Israeli children with every interaction and chance we get.

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