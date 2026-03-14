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james rose's avatar
james rose
3h

One of the undercurrents here is that anti-war is an active measure, to use a KGB term, where foreign influences work to weaken culturally and emotionally a government that they cannot defeat militarily. This tactic is even used politically. Jimmy Carter, "the great man for peace" as labeled by dictators and murderers

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Ruth Vanita's avatar
Ruth Vanita
3h

Exactly. Every culture, every religion and every society, including Jainism, the religion most committed to non-violence, validates wars of self-defence. The Bhagavad-Gita, although acknowledging non-violence as the primary dharma makes a sustained argument for a war of dharma, which is a war of self-defence against tyrants who wish to murder and to rape: https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/stand-up-and-fight Gandhi got it absolutely wrong when he misinterpreted the Gita as being in favour of non-violence under all circumstances.

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