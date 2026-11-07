Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Mr. Ala's avatar
Mr. Ala
2h

“I support the Palestinians” and “Free Palestine” have never had anything to do with the Palestinians. They are code phrases, or terms of art, meaning “I want the Jews to suffer and die.”

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Jonathan Goldberg KC's avatar
Jonathan Goldberg KC
2h

You are right Joshua.

Every word is true.

But now tell us what to do about it, as we see the world we knew and took for granted crumbling under our eyes.

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