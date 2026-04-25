photo: Seyed Gholamreza Nematpour/Unsplash

Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free of advertising and accessible to all.



Give a gift subscription

Make a one-time contribution

This is a guest essay by Vaughn Cordle , the founder of Ionosphere Capital.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



Share

On April 21st, a Saudi commentator named Mansour Almalik posted on X that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had placed three men under house arrest in Tehran: the Iranian Speaker of Parliament, the President, and the Foreign Minister.

In other words, everyone whose job was to negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump’s team.

The claim is unverified. No tier-one outlet has confirmed formal house arrest. The sourcing is a single social media post from a Saudi commentator with a known anti-Iran posture.

Regardless, the claim matters. It is consistent with everything that is happening.

Iran International reported that the IRGC, under Commander Ahmad Vahidi, has blocked President Masoud Pezeshkian’s appointments and erected a security cordon around the incapacitated Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. The IRGC has assumed control of key state functions. Vahidi attempted to insert his deputy, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, into the Islamabad negotiating team over the objections of both Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. When Araghchi showed flexibility during negotiations with the United States, Zolghadr filed a formal complaint. Senior IRGC leaders called the delegation back to Tehran.

On April 17th, Araghchi announced the Strait of Hormuz was open to commercial vessels. Brent fell 10 percent. West Texas Intermediate dropped 12 percent. Within hours, the IRGC Navy attacked vessels attempting to transit. The next day, the Supreme National Security Council under Zolghadr declared that Iran would “exercise supervision and control” over the Strait until the war ends.

The Foreign Minister opened the door. The Revolutionary Guard slammed it shut — in real time, on the same day.

Whether Pezeshkian, Ghalibaf, and Araghchi are under armed guard or simply unable to act without IRGC permission is a distinction that matters legally. It does not matter operationally. The Iranians who are negotiating with the U.S. no longer control the process. The men with the guns do.

The regime is not acting as a single actor. The Foreign Minister is de-escalating to survive a cash crisis. IRGC hardliners are publicly contradicting him. They see any concession as treason. The conflicting statements are a regime coming apart at the seams.

Axios reported on April 21st, citing sources familiar with the internal dynamics, that Iran’s civilian leaders favored continuing talks and extending the ceasefire. Ghalibaf and Araghchi wanted a deal. IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi and his deputies refused to offer concessions and opposed negotiations as long as the naval blockade continues. The U.S. seizure of an Iranian cargo ship in the Arabian Sea deepened the rift. IRGC commanders accused the negotiators of being weak.

Trump recognized the fracture. On April 21st, he extended the ceasefire with no deadline. His social media post named the reason directly: “Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured.”

The extension came because the U.S. had sent Iran a list of broad deal points days earlier and received virtual silence. U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s trip to Islamabad was postponed indefinitely. Air Force Two sat on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews. There was no one on the other end of the line.

The ceasefire extension is a recognition that the blockade is doing more damage to the regime per day than resumed bombing would. Every day the blockade holds, Iran loses oil revenue, toll revenue, and hard currency access. Every day the IRGC prevents negotiations, the financial squeeze tightens. Trump is letting the clock run because the clock is on his side.

Ghalibaf’s own adviser, Mahdi Mohammadi, responded on X: “Trump’s ceasefire extension means nothing. The losing side cannot dictate terms. The continuation of the siege is no different from bombardment and must be met with a military response.”

That statement tells you who is running Iran: the men who told the adviser what to say.

Seizing power does not generate revenue.

The IRGC’s dual funding stream — state budget plus its commercial empire through Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters (the operational headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces) — historically insulated it from fiscal crises. That insulation is gone. The state budget is collapsing as oil revenue drops to zero under the blockade. The commercial empire is constrained by sanctions, war damage, and the March 11th strike on a data center of Iran’s oldest and fourth-largest state-owned bank, Bank Sepah — the bank that processes IRGC and military payroll. Both streams are failing at the same time.

The payroll crisis is already visible. Police special units have been paid late three times this year and refused to attend pro-government rallies. Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces personnel have gone unpaid for two consecutive months. The Basij (a paramilitary volunteer militia) lost its commander on March 17th and its per-task funding with him. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on April 9th that defections are happening “at all levels.” Iran International reported 350 personnel left a single police base. In some units, absence rates approach 90 percent.

As such, the IRGC has been recruiting 12-year-olds. The Basij is using seventh-graders. No fighting force in history has resorted to child soldiers because it was winning.

The IRGC and the Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces are in open conflict — fighting over food, water, and blame. The IRGC is refusing to evacuate wounded Armed Forces soldiers. The regime’s coercive apparatus is turning on itself.

The United Arab Emirates has compounded the damage. After absorbing 537 ballistic missiles, 2,256 drones, and 26 cruise missiles since the outbreak of this war on February 28th, the UAE shut down Iranian financial institutions in Dubai, arrested dozens of IRGC-linked money changers, and is freezing billions in Iranian assets. Dubai was the single-most important node in the IRGC’s sanctions-evasion architecture. That node is closing.

Iran’s mosaic command structure (31 separate regional commands) slows the fracture from reaching the bottom. Many mid- and lower-level commanders remain unaware of how badly the war has degraded Iran’s ability to project power. The internet blackout keeps them in the dark. They will keep manning checkpoints and suppressing protests — until the pay stops. The information vacuum buys time. The payroll failure takes it away. The two clocks are racing each other.

The regime can print money indefinitely. It cannot print purchasing power. At 50 percent annual inflation, with food inflation at 105 percent, every Iranian salary loses 3 to 5 percent of real value per month. The men at the checkpoints are doing the math.

The IRGC now controls the government. It cannot fund the government. That contradiction resolves in one of two ways.

The first and most likely outcome is a palace coup. A faction within senior IRGC command — men who have already calculated that the regime cannot survive the blockade — cuts a deal with the United States.

They sacrifice new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and the remaining clerical leadership. They accept terms they rejected at Islamabad. The bargain trades the regime for the wealth its leaders extracted over four decades. The faction that makes the deal is not the faction that believes in the revolution. It is the faction that moved its money to Dubai before the UAE started freezing accounts.

The second outcome is fragmentation. No faction is strong enough to cut a deal. Provincial commanders break from Tehran. The IRGC and the Armed Forces fight each other openly instead of covertly. Opposition militias rise in Kurdish regions, Sistan-Baluchestan, and Arab Khuzestan. The state stops being one system and becomes a collection of armed franchises — each controlling territory, extracting revenue, and negotiating its own survival. This is the worst outcome for the United States, for the Iranian people, and for every neighboring state.

Either path ends the Islamic Republic of Iran. The only question is which arrives first.

The pattern is consistent across every authoritarian collapse where the coercive apparatus lost its funding — the Soviet Union in 1991, Libya under Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Egypt under Hosni Mubarak in 2011, Ukraine under Viktor Yanukovych in 2014, Syria under Bashar al-Assad in 2024. Every regime that lost the ability to pay its security forces broke within 60 to 120 days. The breaking point was never the size of the protests; it was the defection of mid-level security officers who decided that loyalty no longer paid.

The regime will not surrender. This is not stubbornness; it is theology.

The Islamic Republic of Iran draws its legitimacy from a political-theological doctrine that fused Shia Islam with anti-imperialist history. At its core is the martyrdom of Imam Husayn ibn Ali, grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and his 72 family members and followers who were killed in Iraq in 680 AD by the large army of Umayyad Caliph Yazid I. Refusing to pledge allegiance to corrupt, oppressive rule, Husayn was besieged, cut off from water for three days, and fought until martyred, making him a supreme symbol of sacrifice for justice.

It’s a story of a small band fighting a mighty empire and choosing death over submission. That narrative has been turned into the Islamic Republic of Iran’s state ideology. Injuries from an unjust tyrant do not break the faithful. They inspire resistance. Death in battle against America and Israel is not loss; it is the highest reward.

For the remaining hardliners, surrender is not defeat. It is apostasy. It is betrayal of the founding myth. IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi cannot negotiate the regime’s end and remain Vahidi. The theology forbids it.

This is why the palace coup is the most likely exit rather than negotiated surrender. The regime as a whole cannot accept terms. A faction within it can, but only a faction that has already mentally abandoned the theology while publicly maintaining it. The men who will cut the deal are the men who stopped believing years ago and kept collecting. They exist in every revolutionary regime in its final phase. They are the ones with foreign bank accounts and exit plans. They will trade the Islamic Republic of Iran for personal survival the moment they calculate that holding on costs more than letting go.

The Imam Husayn ibn Ali narrative keeps the true believers fighting; it does not keep the pragmatists from calculating. And the pragmatists are the ones who will end it — not by surrendering, but by removing the men who refuse to.

Trump extended the ceasefire because the fracture has not yet produced a faction willing to deal. The blockade continues because it is the instrument that will produce one. The clock is financial. The mechanism is payroll. The exit is a coup.