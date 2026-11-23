photo: Patrick Perkins/Unsplash

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This is a guest essay by Andrew Abrahams , a non-fiction filmmaker and photographer.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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Something in the global anti-Israel and anti-Zionist fervor feels different from ordinary political disagreement.

The tone is not merely moralistic but affectively charged, theatrical, and compulsive. Protestors scream, weep, and chant slogans untethered from practical reality or concrete demands, displaying levels of emotional arousal more characteristic of personal trauma than public debate. It looks less like persuasion than expression — and release.

Many of these protests are led by women, and they often express a more feminine-coded style: emotionally demonstrative, relational, and collectively amplified. At its most intense, the atmosphere can take on something almost bacchanalian, a shared escalation of feeling in which emotional intensity itself begins to function as evidence of moral truth.

The more one feels, the more one is seen as right. Affective display itself becomes virtue.

Within such an emotional climate, a protective almost maternal charge takes shape. Outrage becomes a way of enacting care, of defending the vulnerable and placing oneself on the side of innocence. The result is a shared closeness forged through protection, urgency, and feeling.

It is not accidental that highly charged slogans like “baby killers” rise to prominence, collapsing the conflict into a moral drama that activates primal, parental instincts — where, once framed in such terms, the defense of innocence begins to justify almost anything.

Beneath that sense of intimacy lies a deeper dynamic: Power is experienced as cold, imposed, and fundamentally unjust, and therefore rejected rather than engaged.

That rejection is then displaced outward. Israel is not engaged as a specific nation-state, but as a symbolic object onto which resentment, rage, guilt, and shame are deposited. Israel is cast as hyper-masculine and patriarchal — powerful, bounded, armed, and emotionally restrained.

Palestinians, by contrast, are rendered as both noble and infantilized: pure victims, yet also romanticized as primal and instinctual, carrying an undercurrent of attraction that borders on the erotic. The conflict is divided into villains and innocents, with “freedom fighters” cast as redemptive, almost Herculean figures.

This moral sorting is often expressed through the language of “settler colonialism,” which has become a false but dominant frame in activist discourse. In practice, the framework gives ideological form to a deeper psychological pattern: the recasting of authority as illegitimate imposition and of vulnerability as moral innocence.

Israel is cast as an imposed, illegitimate presence, an extension of Western power, while Palestinians are positioned as indigenous and therefore “morally pure.”

As that translation shifts from a political description to a moral identity, the emotional charge intensifies. What begins as a claim about history becomes a drama of violation and innocence, in which power is experienced as intrusion, and “resistance” as righteous release.

Treating Palestinians as both romanticized and dangerous, yet incapable of agency, is not accidental. It serves a purpose: Infantilization excuses violence, while romanticization ennobles it. Together, they create an exemption that would never be granted to a fully responsible adult.

Such moralism is psychologically soothing. It permits aggression without guilt and compassion without real engagement. The intensity of the outrage begins to look less like conviction and more like emotional gratification.

Nowhere is this clearer than in how the movement treats power and violence. Aggression is permissible, and at times even celebrated, when reframed as “resistance.” Violence is rendered noble when described as instinctive or reactive. Rage replaces judgment. Intensity stands in for truth.

Seen through this lens, a more jarring phenomenon comes into focus: the willingness, in some domains, to excuse or soften the reality of truly oppressive regimes like the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The appeal is not that such regimes are just, but that they are positioned in opposition to a greater perceived evil. Once moral judgment is organized around alignment, opposition itself becomes virtue. Agency blurs, responsibility softens, and actions that would otherwise be condemned are recast as defensive. What matters is no longer what is done, but who deserves it.

A double standard shapes the idea of power. Ordered, self-possessed strength is condemned as “oppressive,” while reactive strength is romanticized as “authentic.” Israel, and Jews more broadly, come to symbolize not just power, but structure, order, and limits.

This becomes intolerable in a culture that increasingly elevates feeling over restraint. Desire for strength does not disappear; it is redirected, attaching to figures cast as downtrodden resistance fighters, where strength can be admired without discomfort. It is rejected when it governs, yet embraced when cast as victimhood.

For some, the conflict functions as a stage for unresolved dynamics with authority. Israel takes on the role of a father figure, experienced as cold, withholding, and unjust. The reaction is not simply political opposition but emotional revolt. Rejection of Israel becomes a socially acceptable way to reject authority itself.

Along with this, a complementary dynamic emerges. For many men in particular, the conflict offers a sanctioned arena in which power, aggression, and dominance can be re-engaged after having been suppressed or pathologized in their own lives. Violence, when coded as “resistance,” becomes not only permissible but compelling; an object of identification or attraction; a kind of release mistaken for moral clarity. The protest becomes a stage where impulses can be acted out symbolically, without being consciously owned.

Another layer of the phenomenon is the appeal of self-condemnation. For many in the West, far removed from real danger, activism becomes a way to perform moral seriousness; unprocessed guilt around power, history, and inheritance seeks relief.

When it cannot be metabolized internally, it is displaced outward. Accusation becomes a form of discharge. By locating wrongdoing elsewhere, the self is relieved of its own burden. One can then feel the weight of injustice without bearing any real cost.

These patterns echo long-standing anti-Jewish tropes. Jews have occupied a uniquely unstable position in the Western imagination: at once powerful and vulnerable, insider and outsider, particular and universal. This makes them unusually available as objects of projection. Israel inherits this role on a global scale, becoming not just another nation-state but a concentrated symbolic object onto which broader anxieties are projected.

Part of what makes Israel such a potent target is where it sits culturally: Western but not Christian, ancient yet modern, vulnerable yet strong. It embodies traits of perceived power that unsettle a culture increasingly organized around grievance and emotional immediacy. Its refusal to apologize for existing makes it a uniquely potent target. What is being reacted to is not only what Israel does, but what it signifies: boundary, authority, and persistence.

Many participants are not consciously aware of these dynamics. That is precisely why the behavior escalates. When underlying emotions are stirred but not examined, they intensify. Contradictions multiply. The response becomes repetition: louder chants, harsher language, and growing certainty.

What looks like political passion often reflects something else entirely. What appears as moral clarity is frequently a simplification that protects feeling from scrutiny. And what calls itself “solidarity” may be a distorted form of intimacy: a way of feeling close without the demands of difference.

In this light, the anti-Israel obsession reads less as a reckoning with history than as a ritual of bonding and release — rage shared, closeness simulated, and the self left largely unexamined.