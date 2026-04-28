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Suzanna Eibuszyc's avatar
Suzanna Eibuszyc
5h

Jews predated Islam. Close to a million Jews were expelled from MENA where they lived for centuries, Israel absorbed most. Diarna, Our Homes is a digital library of Jewish history and culture. Since 2010 some 3 thousand sites have been identified so far. Today, you cannot find Jews in this vast area, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria and the other nations. The forced removal of Jews from the Arab and Muslim world is the true Apartheid.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
3h

An excellent article Matt that is well-written and well-argued using historical evidence! This is the story of the OTHER Nakba, the one that almost no one talks about. The idea Israel is white settler colony is downright absurd. First off, the Jewish people are the indigenous people of the land of Eretz-Israel. They are no different from the Native Americans, Native Hawaiians, Inuits, Aboriginal Australians, Torres Straight Islanders, Māoris, Ainu, Aleuts, and Saami. Second, Ashkenazi Jews are NOT white Europeans! Jews were never accepted by Europeans as part of their society. They were always seen as an alien other who could never really be part of mainstream European society. Furthermore, Ashkenazi Jews are descended from the Ancient Hebrews. Plus, there were 300,000 Jews still living in Israel when the first Arab settlers arrived.

Ashkenazi Jews are NOT white either! Some are light-skinned enough they can pass as white but they are technically not. This argument also ignores the majority of Israel’s population, Mizrahi Jews. Jews from the Middle East and North Africa. Don’t call them Arab Jews. That would be lumping them in with their colonizers. The Jews were colonial subjects of the Arabs NOT the other way around! Mizrahi Jews faced discrimination, persecution, pogroms, expulsions, and the theft of their property and assets. Many did not have the money or resources to go to America or Europe, so Israel was their only choice. Ashkenazi history is pretty well known. Mizrahi history is very much not. Did you know that Iraq was the second most important place in the Jewish faith behind Israel?

Did you Iraq’s Jewish population was there before the Arabs came? Did you know Jews and Arabs once lived together in Middle Eastern countries in relative peace at one time? Vibrant Jewish communities some dating back to ancient times, existed throughout the Arab and Islamic worlds in Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Iran, and Yemen. But they were expelled or pressured into leaving by the government of their countries in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. Did you also know that the Holocaust wasn’t just in Europe, it also extended into North Africa? Many Arabs gladly assisted the Afrika Korps and their SS and Italian allies in rounding up North African Jews and sending them to concentration camps. There was also the Free Arabian Legion of the Wehrmacht which consisted of Arab and black African volunteers who joined up because they saw the Nazis as anti-colonial liberators and shared their hatred for the Jews.

The Farhud in 1941 when Arabs rampaged through the Jewish community bringing death and destruction with them wherever they went, is also an important historical event that has been forgotten from Mizrahi history. This is the ethnic cleansing that no one tells you about. The Palestinians on the other hand, were not real victims of ethnic cleansing. Why did Palestinians flee their villages in 1948? For three main reasons. 1) They wanted to get themselves and their families out of the crossfire and to safety. 2) The Arab governments or Arab military commanders told them leave. 3) They were expelled by the IDF or fled in fear of living under Jewish rule after the Deir Yassin Massacre. On the third point, let’s explore that further. The IDF usually would allow any Arabs who remained in the area to stay as long as they put up no resistance or gave aid to the invading Arab armies.

It was only in situations where the local population put up resistance or helped the Arab forces that they were expelled. This by the way, was not ethnic cleansing, but a population exchange. Ethnic cleansing is when the partial or full destruction of a people is sought. A population exchange is when you separate two populations because they can’t coexist peacefully. This was most certainly the latter NOT the former. After the war, the 250,000 Arabs who remained inside the borders of the new Jewish state became citizens and received the right to vote and representation in the Knesset. The Palestinian refugees who fled during the war could not be allowed back for demographic and national security reasons. On the first point, had they been allowed back the state wouldn’t have been a majority Jewish state and the Jews would’ve been right back where they started before Israel existed, a persecuted minority. Second, they would be taking a massive hostile populace into their borders.

The Arab expulsion of Jews on the other hand, was definitely done because of that community’s religion and ethnicity and a desire to destroy this community. Mizrahi Jews deserve reparations from the countries that ethnically cleansed them. They also deserve an officially apology. The UN should have a special day in order to commemorate the ethnic cleansing of Mizrahi Jews from Arab lands as well. The Arab countries also owe reparations to another party as well, the Palestinians. The Palestinians would never have had to leave their homes and would have a state today if not for the bigotry of their own leaders and the actions of the Arab countries in invading Israel. Israel doesn’t owe the Palestinians a dime. But Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, and Yemen owe millions to Mizrahi Jews.

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