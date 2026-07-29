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Future of Jewish

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
2h

Western leaders don’t stop in Gaza or Ramallah to deliver hard truths because the Palestinians won’t care or listen. The West is more interested in using the Palestinian cause as a weapon against Israel than laying the groundwork for peace. When Hamas guns down Palestinians in Gaza, the West is silent. When Hamas steals humanitarian aid, Israel is accused of starving the Palestinians. The West does not hold the Palestinians accountable for their choices or actions. UNRWA has aided and abetted terrorism yet remains funded by much of Europe. The Palestinian Authority continues its pay for slay program and faces no consequences for doing so. Palestinian textbooks continue to preach the destruction of Israel. The draft Palestinian constitution, which France may have helped draft, erases Israel completely. The Palestinians are watching the hate protests in Western cities, are listening to the rhetoric coming from the Democrats and Western governments and have to believe they are winning. The Palestinians have neither a political nor economic reason for moderating their position. There will be no lasting peace - whether through a bilateral or regional framework - until the Palestinians accept Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state with its capital in Jerusalem. Nothing suggests this will change.

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
3h

I wonder if one reason comprehensive peace plans keep failing is that they create too many veto points. The more countries and issues you tie together, the more opportunities there are for one disagreement to derail everything. Bilateral agreements are more resilient because success depends on only two parties, and if one negotiation stalls, the others can still move forward. Sometimes progress isn't about finding the perfect solution—it's about finding a structure that can survive inevitable setbacks.

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