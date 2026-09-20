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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
3h

👏👏👏 An incredible article by Vanessa Berg loaded with fascinating facts I never knew about one of the most important conflicts in recent Middle Eastern history and of the twentieth century! I enjoyed this piece immensely and learned a great deal! For those who’d like to learn more about the Yom Kippur War I’d recommended the following volumes:

• The Yom Kippur War: The Epic Encounter That Transformed the Middle East by Abraham Rabinovich

• Eighteen Days in October: The Yom Kippur War and How It Created the Modern Middle East by Uri Kaufman

• The War of Atonement: The Inside Story of the Yom Kippur War by Chaim Herzog

• The Eve of Destruction: The Untold Story of the Yom Kippur War by Howard Blum

• The Two O'Clock War: The 1973 Yom Kippur Conflict and the Airlift That Saved Israel by Walter J. Boyne

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Eric R.'s avatar
Eric R.
2h

1) Portugal only consented to the airlift because Nixon threatened to back an Azorean independence movement if they didn’t. They didn’t do it willingly.

2) The article doesn’t address the single biggest mystery about the war - how close did Israel come to using nuclear weapons. There is no definitive information on this but it is believed by many that Israel came within 24 hours of using them on Cairo, Damascus and possibly Aswan Dam if the Arab offensive was not blunted. Supposedly, Sadat said he was not interested in destroying Israel but wanted to be in a strong enough position to get Sinai back, but Assad supposedly was ready to risk a nuclear war if he could break into northern Israel.

That is an important point, since Israel’s nuclear arsenal is widely considered to be its ultimate guarantee of survival

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