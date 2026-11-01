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Weisshorn Ent's avatar
Weisshorn Ent
3h

No sane person will forget that the leftists are the willing cheer leaders for the terrorists who literally live-streamed rape, murder, torture and sexual humiliation as a recruiting drive.

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Paul Appleby's avatar
Paul Appleby
2h

You have clearly identified the virus infecting the Left. But sometimes their viciousness defies their bleeding hearts. What solution(s) do you offer to defeat them? May I suggest massive media campaigns showing the brutality of Hamas. And always ask the Left hypocrites if this is what they support. Showing the upside of freedom, capitalism, and contributions to humanity made Jews will never impress them. They only react to the images and slogans of an evil Israel. So give them the same horror movie they thrive on, starring blood thirsty Hamas and other Islamists. The Left loves hate and violence, which is far more stimulating to the human brain. I'm not talking about ethics, and morals, and the power of light and good. I'm saying give the Left what shocks and motivates them. They all truly love a good horror movie.

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