Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
2h

Mijal, there is a great deal in your article that I think is correct, especially the realization that many Ashkenazi Jews built their psychological identity around integration, acceptance, and elite approval in Western society, and October 7th was a brutal wake-up call showing how quickly that acceptance can weaken or even disappear.

I also agree that many Sephardic and Mizrahi communities historically developed stronger internal resilience because they never fully trusted outside societies permanently. That difference matters.

But honestly, while strengthening Jewish family life and community is extremely important, I do not think that alone addresses the deeper crisis Jews are now facing in the West. Stronger Shabbat dinners and tighter communities will not by themselves stop harassment, intimidation, physical attacks, or organized ideological hostility.

Where I think your argument becomes most important is actually in exposing how psychologically unprepared many Western Jewish institutions were for this moment. October 7th exposed not only rising antisemitism, but how bloated, fragmented, reactive, and strategically weak much of the Jewish organizational world has become.

What many Jews increasingly realize now is that we do not simply need warmer communities. We need leadership, strategy, coordination, preparedness, institutional courage, and physical confidence as well. We need Jewish organizations that think proactively instead of reactively. We need self-defense training normalized and institutionalized. We need younger Jews taught confidence, resilience, and preparedness, not simply dependence on elite approval or institutional protection.

And your deepest point may be the most important of all: no matter how integrated Jews believe they are inside a society, history shows that acceptance can change very quickly under social and political pressure. I think many Ashkenazi Jews are now waking up to that reality in a very painful way.

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Victor Leon Ades's avatar
Victor Leon Ades
3h

I understand now some things my parents from Egypt did in my childhood..and I thought were nonsense

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