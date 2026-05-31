Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
7h

There has been one and the same possible solution since Golda Meir said this decades ago:

"Peace will come when the Arabs will love their children more than they hate us."

Sadly, we're as close to that day today as we were back then. The Palestinians have to be masters of their own fate and not rely on the UN or on Israeli apologies and concessions, they have to want to join the civilized world and build a healthy society, not one rooted in Jew hate.

Until then we'll just keep recycling through wars, terrorist attacks and plans that evaporate on first contact with reality.

Reply
Share
sylvie Schapira's avatar
sylvie Schapira
4h

There is only one solution. Allow every gazan to leave and go to all those countries that support them, in name only. France, Spain, Norway, Ireland, UK and Russia for a start. Then eliminate the hamas. Israel will reclaim gaza and return it to the thriving, peaceful and viable economy it was before the disastrous decision to give it to hamas in exchange for "peace"

Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture