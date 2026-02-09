Future of Jewish

Richard Luthmann
40m

This isn’t protest—it’s narrative warfare. What Goldberg exposes is the quiet genius of the Gaza Playbook: take a foreign conflict, strip it of context, and redeploy it to delegitimize American law itself. ICE becomes the IDF. Borders become apartheid. Enforcement becomes violence. And anti-Zionist Jews are used as ideological human shields to preempt criticism. I’ve covered lawfare for years, and this fits the pattern perfectly: collapse distinctions, provoke confrontation, manufacture martyrs, then dare institutions to respond. Once sovereignty is criminalized everywhere, no democratic system—Israel’s or America’s—can survive the onslaught.

EKB ✡️ 🕎
44mEdited

While the leftist fringe Jewish groups are joining with the antiICE crowd, you cant blame the violent protest in Minneapolis on these groups. Its like saying its all the Jews fault. This is the left wing playbook funded by antiAmerican agitators. The Prohamas groups that are part of the protests are there because they hate America. Fullstop. They are funded by Qatar and probably China through that Singham guy. None of this is the Jews fault simply because the idiots of Code Pink and JVP are involved.

