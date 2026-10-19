Future of Jewish is the ultimate newsletter by and for people passionate about Judaism and Israel. Subscribe to better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world.
‘Globalize the intifada’ arrives on Europe’s doorstep.
They said it was about “Palestine.” So why is Europe burning?
Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our …
Subscribe for free to continue reading
Enter your email and get every post from Future of Jewish.