Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth Vanita's avatar
Ruth Vanita
1h

Very true. But today the Jews and Israel also have allies - many Christians, many Hindus, many right-thinking people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
1h

Sadly everything you say is true. The revolting hatred from Countries is vomit inducing. I agree that separating Zionism from antisemitism is ridiculous. It’s one and the same. The Government must stop these evil marches as a start. The are acting in a vacuum cowering like frightened animals. I will never forgive them. My prayers are for all Jewish people and for Israel. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture