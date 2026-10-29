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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
32m

Mansour Abbas refuses to called Hamas terrorists. Nothing more to add.

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Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
44m

I don't understand why every advocate of a responsible Zionist government feels impelled to slam Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, especially since Smotrich articulates the most straightforward and obvious way to deal with the never-ending and festering situation with the Palestinians, not to mention his stewardship of the expansion of Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria which now constitute a definite bulwark against further Palestinian encroachment. There is nothing Zionist about Eisenkot other than the fact that he too is a former army general, which makes him a perfect candidate to blunder and sabotage Zionism as have so many of his predecessors who came to the premiership from the army. That Israelis have not yet learned that lesson only shows how entrenched the conceptzia still is in the minds of so many Jews. Instead of a commission of inquiry all these people should look in the mirror. Ben-Gvir may not be the most flattering political leader around, but he does have a solid backing in the population and for good reason.

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