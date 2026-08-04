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David S. Levine's avatar
David S. Levine
2h

Great review. It is a very meaningful site to visit (https://shimur.org/sites/ayalon-institute-bullet-factory-rehovot/?lang=en). Two stories to add. When the British came to inspect they complained about the warm beer they were served. One kibbutznick said, tell us when you're coming and we'll put the beer in the refrigerator for you. Yep, the Brits fell for and they knew before hand when an inspection was coming.

This is a personal experience: One time (about 8-10 years ago) when we were doing the tour, we were seated in the laundry room as the tour guide gave her introduction before going to the underground factory. There were life sized human photos next to some of the laundry machines. I forgot the exact names but the tour guide pointed to one and said "this is Leah and that is Miriam." An old woman in the corner of the benches interrupted and said (something like) "NO!" And pointing "That's me and that's Leah!" Wow!

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Hans Peeters's avatar
Hans Peeters
1h

A wonderful country built on the shoulders of giants. I visited Ayalon museum while on tour with Sar-El. It gave extra meaning and context to our tiny contribution.

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