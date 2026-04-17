Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Harvey Tessler's avatar
Harvey Tessler
4h

I loved this essay. It speaks to not only the foundation of Jewish values but can be applied, to some extent, to people who espouse values or ethics. Judaism demands action first, not faith. "Na'aseh v'nishma" (נעשה ונשמע)

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Rachel A Listener's avatar
Rachel A Listener
4h

This is good. Torah says “Bind Them!”

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