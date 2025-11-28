Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan's avatar
Dan
3hEdited

Islamism is the core of Islam, ‘spreading The Faith by the Sword’. Thus, only absolute Strength can match Islam, and defend non-Muslims from Islam. Start here. For this is the Reality in The Middle East, and for The West too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Newman's avatar
David Newman
2h

Excellent article. It’s real granular analysis of the situation and why it needs a different approach vs traditional peace (with normal partners).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture