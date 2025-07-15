Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremy Elice's avatar
Jeremy Elice
1h

It’s not a paradox. That which represents the highest good is often hated by those which do not live up to those ideals. That’s where the strength part comes in. We don’t need to be beloved. We need to be good and in doing so, respected as a divine example to the world. Best to you and

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture