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Ken L.'s avatar
Ken L.
2h

Yet Jews all over the world stand side by side with those chanting "from the river to the sea” with their famous “Jews for” signs: not a single one of them ever holding up a sign “Jews for Jews.” For every Jew that gets it there are two Bernie Sanders.

The world will never accept Israel or a Jewish state as long as they can stand with Jews who say they shouldn't.

The Jews have been victims for 3,000 years and no gang of facts is ever going to change that as long as Jews remain the only people that eat their own. The warped defeatist mind set of the perpetual victim refuses to see things as they are. There will only be peace through strength and there will only be strength when Jews are united in that cause.

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
2h

Mitch, this is one of the strongest historical breakdowns I’ve read on this subject because it forces people to confront a reality many try very hard to avoid: the violence and rejection of Jewish sovereignty existed long before 1967, long before “occupation,” and even before Israel itself existed.

What also stands out to me is how much the other side understands the power of slogans and emotional messaging. “From the river to the sea” is short, emotional, repeatable, and easy to spread, even among people who do not understand the history behind it. Meanwhile, Israel and the Jewish world still struggle to communicate their case with the same clarity and force.

That, to me, is part of the larger problem. We are constantly reacting to narratives instead of shaping them. Our opponents understand propaganda, symbolism, repetition, and social media far better than we do, while Jewish leadership often feels fragmented, defensive, and unable to present a unified message to the world.

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