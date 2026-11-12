Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Robert's avatar
Robert
3h

Sadly, most Jews in the United States have adopted the new religion of Liberalism. Call it socialism, communism, or suicidal empathy. By whenever name you call it, these Jews are lost. They are no friend of the actual Jew. They would rather feel temporarily popular than part of an ancient people.

Yes, I'm taking to you Jon Stewart, Adrian Brody, Chuck Summer, Jamie Raskin, and, apparently most of the Jews in Minnesota and Manhattan, just to name a few.

It's bad enough listening to the crap coming out of the mouths of folks like AOC, Ilhan Omar, Abdul El Sayed, Hasan Piker, Susan Sarandon, Bruce Springsteen, Macklemore, and Robert DeNero. Your turning against your people is the worst kind, because it lends an instant air of legitimacy to the claims and beliefs of the world's Jew haters. The damage you do to the world's Jews is immeasurable.

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Cattexas's avatar
Cattexas
3h

I grieve. And am filled with anger and dread. Never again. Yes.

Unless we stay silent and blind .

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