Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Suzanna Eibuszyc's avatar
Suzanna Eibuszyc
3h

Institutions are tools. And as we are witnessing in the recent decades far too many of them are giving in to the outside pressures to work against their own people.

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David Mandel's avatar
David Mandel
4h

As I said recently in a critique of one of the preachier posts admonishing Jews for not being religious enough, I come here lately to read Vanessa Berg's great posts, which up to now have been consistently spot on. This one is no exception.

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