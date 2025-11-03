Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert's avatar
Robert
5h

Today, in the United States, there is a similar phenomenon taking place, under the cover of the benevolent sounding DEI movement: De-Jewification.

This is a concerned effort from the left to cut Jews out of society, starting with higher education. Take a look at Harvard, for example. Once 25% Jewish. Now? 2%. Take a look at medical, dental, business, and law schools across the nation. The story is the same. Even Hollywood is being de-jewified, both behind and in front of the screen.

Gone is the world of merit, replaced with diversity for the sake of diversity.

Soon fewer Jews will have leadership roles in the government and business. As their power fades, they will be increasingly easier to target and pushed further down the ranks of society.

This is how it happened in Nazi Germany. What is happening now is exactly the same, only more slowly, so the frogs don't catch on that they are being boiled (again).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
5h

They got the idea from Arabs. Ever heard of "Arabic Numerals"? That's probably the most known example. Arabs had nothing to do with them, beyond conquering Assyria.

Kasey Kasem, of America's Top Forty had an entire site devoted to alleged Arabic accomplishments.

He also claimed that Kahil Gibran was an Arab Muslim. Actually he was an Assyrian Catholic.

Not that Assyrians or Catholics are any better, they just illustrate the concept of appropriating that which does not belong to the conquerer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture