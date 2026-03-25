Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
2h

I think the comparison between American politics and Israeli politics is overstated. Israel has a fragmented multi-party system where small parties built around single issues can hold disproportionate power. The United States simply doesn’t operate that way. Despite internal disagreements, the two major parties still have clear core agendas that voters broadly understand.

As for Trump and the Iran war, there’s also a key point missing. Trump did campaign on avoiding endless wars, but he also repeatedly promised that Iran would never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons. What we’ve seen is him trying to honor both commitments. He delayed repeatedly, giving Iran additional time and opportunities to change course before acting.

Once Iran continued its aggression, the decision to strike its missile and nuclear infrastructure followed directly from that promise.

Some differences of opinion inside a party are normal — every coalition has them. But the idea that this represents a deep or destabilizing fracture seems exaggerated. Polling among MAGA voters, for example, shows overwhelming support for Trump’s approach.

In short, this looks less like a party in crisis and more like a president carrying out one of the central commitments of his campaign.

Reply
Share
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
2h

If israel disappeared tomorrow, who would mourn and who would cheer?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture